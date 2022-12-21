OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday.

The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580.

The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County, resulting in two deaths, and four days after a 3.6-magnitude earthquake in El Cerrito jolted the East Bay awake.

The Hayward Fault, between the Pacific and North American plates, runs along the East Bay from the San Pablo Bay to San Jose, and through Oakland and San Leandro.

One viewer who called into the KRON4 assignment desk described the quake as a “medium, fast jolt,” similar to “having someone bump your chair.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.