(BCN) — An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude early Wednesday was centered in the hills west of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at about 12:34 a.m. and was measured at a depth of about 3.9 miles, roughly one mile south of the southern edge of Joseph D. Grant County Park in the San Felipe Hills. No injuries were reported.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.

