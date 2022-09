ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the Ohlone Regional Wilderness at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was 7 kilometers underground. It struck 14.8 miles southeast of Livermore and 16.5 miles northeast of Milpitas, near the Ohlone Regional Wilderness, Rose Peak and Sunol.