SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose on Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of San Jose.

The earthquake happened around 3:55 p.m. According to USGS, the earthquake’s depth is 6.8 kilometers.

Earlier on Sunday, a 3.5 earthquake struck near Pinnacles around 11 a.m. Pinnacles is approximately 40 miles south of Gilroy.