3.6-M earthquake rattles near Clearlake

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattled near Clearlake Wednesday morning.
It hit just after 7:30 a.m. about 24 miles west-northwest of Clearlake.
The depth was recorded at 3 km.
>> Click here to see KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Map.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- CALIFORNIA GAS TAX TO INCREASE JULY 1
- PRIDE FLAG FLIES AT STATE CAPITOL FOR FIRST TIME IN STATE HISTORY
- JIMMY BUFFET FANS GET MYSTERIOUSLY SICK IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
- HARVARD PULLS PARKLAND GRAD’S ADMISSION OVER RACIST COMMENTS
- BOY FIGHTS OFF INTRUDER WITH MACHETE