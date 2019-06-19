3.6-M earthquake rattles near Clearlake

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattled near Clearlake Wednesday morning.

It hit just after 7:30 a.m. about 24 miles west-northwest of Clearlake.

The depth was recorded at 3 km.

>> Click here to see KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Map.

