3.6-M earthquake rattles near Clearlake

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattled near Clearlake Wednesday morning. 

It hit just after 7:30 a.m. about 24 miles west-northwest of Clearlake. 

The depth was recorded at 3 km. 

