CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey in the North Bay Thursday afternoon.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6. A USGS map shows that the earthquake struck at Lake Sonoma at 5:18 p.m.

Lake Sonoma is in Sonoma County. There has been no damage reported yet.

There were two other earthquakes in Northern California Thursday morning about eight miles from Hollister, near where President Biden was surveying storm damage Thursday. The first quake was measured at 3.5, and it was followed by a 3.3 aftershock.

