3.9-M earthquake hits near Morgan Hill

Bay Area

MORGAN HILL (KRON) – People in the South Bay were rattled by a small earthquake overnight.

The 3.9-earthquake happened around 11:15 Wednesday and was centered near Morgan Hill.

People reported feeling it as far north as Vallejo and as far south as Salinas.

So far there are no reports of any damage or injuries.

Remember you can always check the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Radar.

