3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles near Colma

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.

The earthquake was originally recorded as a 3.9 magnitude quake around 8:41 a.m., according to the USGS.

The earthquake was measured at four miles in depth off the coast near Colma.

People across San Francisco felt the quake.

No damage has been reported at this time.

