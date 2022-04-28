(KRON) – The three people accused of kidnapping a three-month-old baby boy will go before a judge for the first time this morning.

Jose Portillo, Yesenia Ramirez and Baldomeo Sandoval have been charged with many offenses including kidnapping.

On Monday at 1pm the afternoon, baby Brandon was kidnapped from inside a San Jose apartment when his grandmother was unloading groceries.

He was located about 20 hours later inside another apartment about five miles from where he was kidnapped.

So far the motive has not been released or investigators simply don’t know yet.