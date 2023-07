(KRON) — The Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a three-acre grass fire Tuesday night.

The fire is in the area of 1900 Whitecliff Way in Walnut Creek. Officials believe it was started by fireworks.

At 10:18 p.m., officials tweeted that forward progress on the fire had been stopped. There were no evacuations necessary and no structures were threatened.

The public is asked to avoid the area to allow access to fire crews.