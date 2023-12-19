(KRON) – Four women accused of theft were detained by the Colma Police Department on Friday.

Colma officers were dispatched to a business in the 5000 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard on a report of a theft in progress at 9:06 p.m. on Dec. 15. According to police, officers were informed that four women were exiting the business after stealing merchandise.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the four women as they were leaving with the stolen merchandise. The women were positively identified by the business’ loss prevention as the individuals who were stealing, police said.

The suspects were two 19-year-old San Francisco residents, an 18-year-old San Francisco resident, and a 17-year-old minor from San Francisco.

The police investigation determined the suspects stole approximately $457.33 worth of merchandise.

The three adult suspects were arrested for petty theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. The adults were issued citations and released on their promise to appear in court. The minor has been released to family members. This incident is being forwarded to the San Mateo County Juvenile Court for prosecution, according to police.