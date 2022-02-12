3-alarm fire breaks out in San Francisco’s Richmond District

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in San Francisco’s Richmond District Saturday afternoon, officials said.

San Francisco Fire Department confirms there is one victim from the fire, although they did not specify what the injuries were to that person.

Based on the photo SFFD tweeted, it looks like smoke coming out of or near a home at 324 10th Ave.

Authorities are telling residents to avoid the area.

San Francisco Muni says there it expects to have delays on the 38 bus route going both inbound and outbound.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

thumbnail_oakland roots 2
February 19 2022 10:30 pm