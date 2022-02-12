3-alarm fire breaks out in San Francisco’s Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in San Francisco’s Richmond District Saturday afternoon, officials said.

San Francisco Fire Department confirms there is one victim from the fire, although they did not specify what the injuries were to that person.

Based on the photo SFFD tweeted, it looks like smoke coming out of or near a home at 324 10th Ave.

Authorities are telling residents to avoid the area.

San Francisco Muni says there it expects to have delays on the 38 bus route going both inbound and outbound.

