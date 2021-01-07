3-alarm fire burning in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A 3-alarm fire is burning at a two-story commercial building in downtown San Jose Thursday.

According to firefighters the building on the 80 block of East San Fernando Street is vacant and there have been no injuries reported.

Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on the 80 block of E San Fernando Street. This is a vacant 2-story commercial building. No reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 7, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.