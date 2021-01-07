3-alarm fire burning in San Jose

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A 3-alarm fire is burning at a two-story commercial building in downtown San Jose Thursday.

According to firefighters the building on the 80 block of East San Fernando Street is vacant and there have been no injuries reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News