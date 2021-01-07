SAN JOSE (KRON) – A 3-alarm fire is burning at a two-story commercial building in downtown San Jose Thursday.
According to firefighters the building on the 80 block of East San Fernando Street is vacant and there have been no injuries reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
- 3-alarm fire burning in San Jose
- Congress gets back to work after riot, certifies Electoral College vote
- FBI seeking information from public on violent riot at Capitol
- Elaine Chao first Trump Cabinet member to resign after Capitol riot
- LIVE: Biden to introduce Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general pick, key DOJ nominees