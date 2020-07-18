3-alarm fire reported at abandoned Holiday Bowl in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A 3-alarm fire was reported Friday evening at the abandoned Holiday bowl in Hayward, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Fire Department is assisting the Hayward Fire Department with the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

ACFD assisting Hayward Fire on Holiday Bowl Fire on Mission Blvd. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/WMdjAuxurc — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 18, 2020

The Holiday Bowl was a popular bowling alley in Hayward.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

