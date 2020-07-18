3-alarm fire reported at abandoned Holiday Bowl in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A 3-alarm fire was reported Friday evening at the abandoned Holiday bowl in Hayward, according to authorities.
The Alameda County Fire Department is assisting the Hayward Fire Department with the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
The Holiday Bowl was a popular bowling alley in Hayward.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story
