SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say.

San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m.

Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire.

A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the fire, officials report.

No further information has been released.

