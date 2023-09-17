(BCN) — Two teens were robbed at Mills High School in Millbrae by three males in their teens to 20s, including one who displayed a gun, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Deputies were dispatched about 9:20 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of Murchison Drive where the teens said three males wearing ski masks demanded their cellphone at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said.

The trio fled on foot. The cellphone was later located about four blocks away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or saw individuals matching the suspects’ descriptions in the vicinity are asked to contact Deputy Zapata at jzapata@smcgov.org or (650) 259-2300. Tips can also be phoned in to the anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved