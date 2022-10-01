SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street.

During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI arrests, police cited 21 drivers who did not have a license and three drivers who provided a suspended or revoked license. Another driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

The primary purpose of checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads, according to the department.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.