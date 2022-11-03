Over $7,200 in stolen property was recovered by Pleasant Hill police. (Photo courtesy of the Pleasant Hill Police Dept.)

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Over $7,000 in merchandise was recovered in the Target shopping center parking lot last night by Pleasant Hill police after a grab-and-run theft, police stated.

Two officers were in the parking lot already because of a large number of grab-and-run thefts when they saw one in progress.

“After a brief foot pursuit and a bold escape attempt, two females and one male subject from San Jose were arrested with over $7,200 of stolen property from Burlington in their car and in tow as they were running from the store,” Pleasant Hill police stated. “All three subjects were booked at Martinez Detention Facility for warrants and theft-related charges. Great catch!”

A photo shows four suitcases full of clothes.