(KRON) — Fairfield police officers used spike strips to stop three carjacking suspects who were leading police on a high-speed chase, Fairfield officials said. Speeds during the chase exceeded 115 miles per hour on I-80, police said, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter was deployed to help with the pursuit.

Saturday around 9:24 p.m., an officer with the Fairfield Police Department saw a car speeding on I-80 near the I-680 interchange. The officer quickly realized the car in question had been stolen from a victim in Oakland held at gunpoint.

A chase ensued with Fairfield police officers trailing the car and CHP helicopters following from above. Video shows the suspect car speeding down westbound I-80.

CHP were eventually able to deploy spike strips on I-80 to stop the vehicle and arrested the 17-year-old driver and his two passengers.

(Fairfield Police Department)

Police said they also recovered a loaded handgun that had been thrown out of the car.