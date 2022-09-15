PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after Pinole Police Department (PPD) officers found eight ounces of fentanyl in a car on Thursday. Police confirmed the news on Facebook, saying all three suspects were arrested on various drug charges.

Police responded to a parking lot on the 1400 block of Fitzgerald Drive for a report of people looking into vehicles. There is a strip mall located at 1400 Fitzgerald Drive with a Target, Starbucks and several other stores.

Officers found the suspects and learned that one of them has a warrant out for their arrest. PPD said officers searched the “involved vehicle” and found a package containing a “large amount” of suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

It has been a busy week for Pinole police. On Wednesday morning, a man was shot and killed in a parking lot on the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road. Police also investigated a false threat of a shooting Salesian High School.