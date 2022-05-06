PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Three individuals were arrested Wednesday in connection to a robbery near a Wells Fargo Bank ATM in Pacifica, city police said in a press release. The incident happened around 12:11 p.m. at the Manor Shopping Center where a suspect attempted to rob a citizen as they were withdrawing money from the ATM.

This suspect was described to be a Hispanic man wearing a black beanie, black hoodie, and black pants, according to release. He was reported to give the perception by his movement that he had a weapon under his clothing.

The suspect identified as 18-year-old San Francisco resident Lucas Anderson was arrested for attempted robbery and taken to San Mateo County Jail, police said.

Two other subjects were detained for their involvement in the incident. Those two were determined to be minors and were released to the custody of their parents.