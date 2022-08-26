NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested Friday after stealing merchandise and leading police on a pursuit in Napa, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced. The robbery happened at Napa Premium Outlets.

Image from the Napa Police Department.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police Department spotted the vehicle and pursued. The chase ended in a crash after the suspect car drove off an embankment on Red Top Road, NPD said.

Police recovered thousands of dollars in merchandise and arrested three suspects. An image shared by Napa police (above) showed Ralph Lauren purses and hats among the items that were taken.

Another purse theft happened in Daly City on Aug 19., when police allege $10,000 worth of purses were taken from a residence. The victim was at home when two suspects broke in and took the purses, along with cash, jewelry, and suitcases.