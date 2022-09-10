SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested after a burglary of a liquor store, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced on social media Friday. Police said the suspects stole a large amount of liquor and tobacco products from a business on the 400 block of Grand Avenue.

A photo of the items recovered by SSFPD shows bottles of liquor brands such as Hennessy, Remy Martin and Patrón. A total of at least 30 Hennessy bottles were stolen from the liquor store — worth at least a few hundred dollars.

Police were able to arrest three suspects who are all from different cities. They are a 23-year-old South San Francisco resident who is on parole, a 21-year-old Modesto resident and a 16-year-old Antioch resident. Their names were not relesased by SSFPD.

The amount of liquor stolen totals to approximately $1,000. The 400 block of Grand Avenue is a few blocks west of Highway 101.