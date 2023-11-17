(KRON) — Three suspects were arrested after a theft at Mill Valley Market Thursday evening, the Mill Valley Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the store at 12 Corte Madera Ave. around 7 p.m. when they arrested three individuals trying to drive away from the scene.

Police discovered the suspects had a shopping cart full of items valued at more than $1,200, which included wine and liquor. According to MVPD, in an attempt to escape, one of the suspects used the shopping cart to hit multiple store employees who were trying to stop the theft.

The two suspects executed the theft inside the store while a third suspect, a getaway driver, was waiting outside Mill Valley Market. Police said the driver aimed the vehicle at a store employee and almost hit them.

MVPD was able to arrest all three before they were able to escape. The three suspects were identified and booked into Marin County Jail for the following charges.

Sarah Denzer, 31 of Antioch Robbery Burglary Assault with a deadly weapon Criminal threats Conspiracy to commit a crime Denzer had approximately nine warrants for her arrest out of multiple counties.

Duc Pham, 52, of Fremont Robbery Burglary Criminal threats Conspiracy to commit a crime Outstanding warrant out of Marin County

Faith Cooks, 59, of San Francisco Conspiracy to commit a crime Burglary



Denzer and Pham executed the in-store theft while Cooks was the getaway driver, according to police. All stolen items were returned to Mill Valley Market.