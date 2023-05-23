(KRON) — Three men were arrested in Petaluma over the weekend after a stolen car one of the suspects was driving crashed through the wall of a store, according to the Petaluma Police Department. The car crashed after the suspects abandoned the vehicle without putting it into park following a theft from a nearby Kohl’s, police said.

Around 6:23 p.m. Sunday, Petaluma police responded to reports of a theft at a Kohl’s. Three men, later identified as Edwin Cannon, 21, of Santa Rosa, Juan Urquiaga, 27, of Santa Rosa, and Robert Artiega, 33, of Cotati, allegedly left the store with about $640 in merchandise without paying. The suspects allegedly worked together to cut off security devices and conceal merchandise, police said.

Police confronted Urquiaga and Artiega on their way out of the store. Police said Urquiaga was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and in possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia. Arteaga was found to be on probation, police said.

Cannon jumped into the allegedly stolen car and tried to flee police. He then abandoned the car to flee on foot but did not put it in park, causing the car to roll across a parking lot until it crashed into the side of a nearby store.

Officers confirmed that the car had been stolen from a rental company in Marin County on Saturday.

Cannon, Artiega and Urquiaga were all booked into the Santa Rosa County jail and charged with shoplifting and conspiracy.

Urquiaga was also charged with violating the terms of his PRCS and possessing burglary tools and drug paraphernalia. Arteaga was also charged with violating the terms of his probation. Cannon was also charged with resisting arrest and possessing a stolen vehicle.