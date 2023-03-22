(KRON) — Vallejo police officers were investigating a suspected DUI crash scene when a drunk passenger became aggressive and grabbed an officer’s gun, according to police.

The crash happened on March 19 when a Toyota Camry driver drove the wrong way on Curtola Parkway, lost control, knocked over a tree, and collided into a pole. Police received multiple 911 calls and responded to the scene.

All four people who were inside the Toyota appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

“One of the passengers was a female who became belligerent with officers while throwing up outside the vehicle. The female suddenly lunged at one of our officers,” the Vallejo Police Department wrote.

The officer shoved the woman’s hand off the gun. As the woman was being arrested, another drunk passenger also became aggressive, VPD said.

“Our officers repeatedly told the other passengers to back away from the female while they were arresting her. One male refused to back up and comply with our officers’ orders. The male was arrested for obstructing justice and public intoxication,” VPD wrote.

With two passengers already in handcuffs, police then arrested the driver on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of alcohol. Police towed the Toyota from the crash scene and the trio was booked into a Contra Costa County jail.

Police wrote, “Last year there were … 24 fatalities due to traffic collisions in Vallejo. This is the highest number of traffic-related deaths ever recorded in Vallejo. The Vallejo Police Department urges everyone to drive safely and please do not drink and drive.”