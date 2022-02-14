3 arrested following illegal Oakland sideshow: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Three people were arrested following an illegal sideshow in Oakland on Saturday night.

Just before midnight, the Oakland Police Department says the illegal activity was happening throughout the city.

Police say about 100 cars were in the 8200 block of MacArthur Blvd. and about 200 people stood by to watch.

When police arrived on the scene, they say participants pointed lasers and threw bottles, rocks, and fireworks.

Police made 10 traffic stops, took three people into custody, recovered two guns, and towed three cars that are on a 30-day hold.

Investigators are working to identify those involved in the sideshow.

If anyone has information, you are asked to send OPD a tip to their non-emergency email, sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov, or call (510) 777-3333.

