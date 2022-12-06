SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Three men were arrested for a shooting that took place November 19, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.

SRPD say they responded to a 2 a. m. call in November from someone in the process of transferring their friend to a local hospital for a gunshot wound. The caller was a friend of the victim.

SRPD located the victim at a local hospital. They believe the shooting was a gang-related incident between two groups, as “gang challenges” were exchanged. The shooting took place on the 600 block of Third Street.

Detectives identified three individuals involved in the life-threatening shooting incident: 21-year-old Alexander Andrade, 19-year-old Juan Bernal , and 19-year-old Santiago Torres. On November 28, officers arrested Andrade during a search warrant service.

On December 6, both Bernal and Torres were arrested by SRPD SWAT. All three men were charged for attempted murder of a victim in his early 20’s who is also from Santa Rosa.

KRON On is streaming news live now

SRPD is continuing to investigate the incident and are looking for anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that would assist with the case. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact SRPD through their online Tip Line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.