(KRON) — What started as a traffic stop for running a red light ended with three suspects being arrested for gun possession and identity theft, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 11:08 p.m. Saturday, officers with SRPD stopped a white Dodge pickup truck for allegedly running a red light at Guerneville Road and Coffey Road, officials said.

The driver and two passengers stopped for police. Officers said they saw an open alcohol bottle near the driver and from there conducted an investigation. Police interviewed the driver and passengers and searched the Dodge.

Police said they found two unregistered 9mm guns hidden in the truck with ammunition and extra magazines. They also said they found several credit cards, bank checks and personal identifying information for at least 10 people.

The driver and two passengers were arrested and booked into the Santa Rosa County jail.

Brandon Rosemont, 26, of Idaho, was on parole in Idaho. He was arrested for unlawful firearm and ammunition possession, identify theft, warrants and violation of his parole.

Matthew Constantin, 30, of Vacaville, was on conditional release from prison. He was arrested for unlawful firearm and ammunition possession, identify theft, lying about his identify and violation of his conditional release from prison.

Tamara Weaver, 41, of Davis, was arrested for identify theft and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing. The SRPD Property Crime unit took over the investigation into the suspected identity theft.