MILL VALLEY, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Mill Valley on Thursday arrested three suspects in connection with the possession of drugs and other crimes. A San Francisco resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of a controlled substance.

An Oakland resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dirk or dagger, and another San Francisco resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding warrant.

KRON On is streaming live news now

On Thursday at 2:30 a.m., an officer with the Mill Valley Police Department spotted a white BMW that was similar to a vehicle connected to recent burglaries in Marin County. Police said the officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle for vehicle code violations, and confirmed the vehicle’s license plate matched a vehicle connected with recent burglaries and thefts.

The officer saw inside the vehicle drug paraphernalia and numerous tools that could be used in the commission of burglaries, police said. The occupants of the vehicle were detained and were ultimately arrested.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.