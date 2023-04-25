(KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in two separate retail thefts in Petaluma over the weekend, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Petaluma police officers responded to reports of a theft at Aeropostale on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. Officers said a woman had allegedly stolen over $4,000 worth of merchandise and shoved an employee who was trying to stop her. The employee was unharmed, officials said.

Police found the suspect, Alyssa Hunsucker, 30, of Eureka, and arrested her for the robbery. Police said they also found 3.6 ounces of suspected fentanyl on her. She was charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

On Sunday around 6:23 p.m., Petaluma officers responded to reports of a theft at Nike where two suspects had allegedly stolen more than $700 in merchandise. Police said they found a man and a woman in a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle.

Police arrested Danielle Edwards, 41, and Matthew Rabbit, 47, both of San Francisco for the robbery. During a vehicle search, officers said they found the allegedly stolen merchandise as well as narcotics and burglary tools.

Officials said Edwards gave officers a fake name at first before police could correctly identify her. She had three outstanding arrest warrants, two of which were felonies. Rabbitt was also found to be on active parole for robbery. Both were booked into the Sonoma County jail on several charges.