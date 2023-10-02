(KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred at a San Mateo community center Saturday, the San Mateo Police Department announced Monday. One victim was stabbed in the incident, which was the result of a fight, according to San Mateo PD.

Officers responded to a report of a fight at the Martin Luther King Community Center at 10:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived on the scene at 725 Monte Diablo Avenue and located a victim who’d been stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation, police said, revealed that a fight had broken out and escalated, leading to the stabbing. Three suspects were arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail.

They were identified by police as:

Jose Guillen Martinez, 19, of San Mateo

Oliver Martinez Mendez, 21, of San Mateo

Sergio Pereira, 24, of San Mateo

Charges for the three included assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, and battery.