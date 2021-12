BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested last week for stealing approximately $800 worth of merchandise at a Ross in Brentwood, according to a Facebook post by Brentwood police.

The three arrested were Marcel Cato of Pittsburg, Jeremiah White of Stockton, and Izaiah Brown of Antioch — all of whom were already on probation for grand theft.

Cato, White, and Brown were all taken to the Martinez Detention Facility, police said.