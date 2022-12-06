SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made.

Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the area of Superior Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

The van’s delivery driver was away from the van when it was stolen, according to police. The van had a GPS system, and San Leandro detectives were able to track it to Oakland.

Detectives found people rummaging through the van and its packages. When police approached the group, the suspects ran.

Images from the San Leandro Police Department.

Police searched the area of 99th Avenue and Plymouth Avenue, and three suspects were arrested for stolen property and vehicle theft. The van was returned to Amazon.

“We are glad no one was hurt during this incident and police could salvage as many packages as possible,” said SLPD Lieutenant Matthew Barajas.

The Oakland Police Department and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office assisted SLPD in making the arrests.