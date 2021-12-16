3 arrested for stealing from Old Navy in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Three women were arrested Wednesday after officers were dispatched to address a theft at an Old Navy in San Mateo, police said in a press release.

The three suspects, identified as Oakland residents Nyrae Burleson and Dejanae Sanders and American Canyon resident Diizhanae Merchant, stole items from the store then fled in a dark-colored Dodger Charger.

San Mateo police spotted the suspect car rather quickly, conducted a stop of the car, and found Old Navy shopping bags filled with merchandise from the store, according to the release.

The three women were quickly arrested without incident and later booked into San Mateo County Jail for second degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

This remains an open and active investigation.