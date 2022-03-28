SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) – Three people have been arrested in Salinas for using a skimming device to steal money from an ATM machine, according to the police department.

Around 12:05 a.m. on Friday, a security guard reported the suspicious activity in front of the Comerica Bank in the 400 block of S. Main St.

The guard was able to provide officials with descriptions of the suspects — They were identified as 41-year-old Adrian Marius Croitor, 34-year-old Mihaela Roxana Sas, and 33-year-old Martin Houfek.

Investigators determined that they withdrew several thousand dollars from the ATM with a skimming device.

Police searched their car and found skimming devices, tools to install them, and fraudulent cards and cash.

According to police, the suspects gave false identities to authorities and it was determined that they were Romanian citizens in possession of fraudulent government documents.

The suspects were booked into the county jail for counterfeiting credit cards, forgery, possession of false government documents and conspiracy.

Police say a bail escalation was requested — It was granted for $250,000.

No other details have been released.