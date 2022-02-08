3 arrested in attempted catalytic converter theft: San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Three suspects were arrested on Monday morning after police interrupted a catalytic converter theft, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 2:41 a.m., two officers stopped at the intersection of Geneva Ave. and Howth St. when they spotted a double-parked car with multiple people standing around.

Officials say another car was lifted on a floor jack — When the people saw the police, they got into the double-parked car and sped off.

The officers followed the car as they believed they interrupted a theft in progress.

According to authorities, the car turned onto a dead-end street where officers attempted a traffic stop — Instead of complying, the suspect car put the car in reverse and intentionally ran into the patrol car.

Police say the officers were able to exit the patrol car just before.

When the driver was unable to push the patrol car out of the way, police say they tried driving forward and hit a trash dumpster.

The driver and another person in the car got out and ran to a nearby construction area. Police say the car started to roll away and crashed into surrounding objects.

The officers were able to detain two other people in the car before they could get away.

Additional officers arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation. Officers searched the construction site and they were able to detain another suspect.

Police recovered a discarded handbag that was near the suspect.

Authorities received multiple statements from witnesses and neighbors, in addition to security footage from a neighbor.

The video caught the fourth suspect scaling the backyard fences to get away from police.

Officials searched the area and did not locate the suspect, but they did find a firearm in a backyard.

Police searched the car and found a BB gun, burglary tools, a carry bag containing a handgun, ammunition, and narcotics.

Authorities say one of the suspects had narcotics on them as well.

The owner of the car that was left on the floor jack spoke to police and it was determined that the suspects were attempting to steal the catalytic converter.

The three suspects were arrested for conspiracy, aggravated assault, weapons and narcotics offenses, and attempted grand theft.