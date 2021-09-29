3 arrested in connection to armed robbery in Hercules following police chase

HORIZONTAL – Police car lights for stories with crime, accidents or other emergencies as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ArtOlympic)

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) – A man and two women were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Hercules and leading officers on a pursuit, according to police.

Around 12:57 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to an armed robbery at a Starbuck’s located at 842 Willow Avenue.

Authorities learned that a man came into the coffee shop and asked to speak to a manager. When the manager came to the counter, police say the man handed over a note saying that this was a robbery.

Officials say the man took all of the money from the cash registers and stuffed it into a bag.

According to police, that is when a gun fell from the man’s waistband. He also had a radio to communicate with someone on.

When the man couldn’t get to the safe, officials say he ran out of the Starbuck’s with an unknown amount of money — He got into a 2006 grey BMW waiting on the street.

Officers arrived on the scene but were directed towards I-80 eastbound where the car had gone.

The car was seen near the Carquinez Bridge — An officer followed the car through Vallejo.

More officers arrived to assist and tried to make a traffic stop.

A pursuit began after the BMW didn’t stop. The driver led officers onto Highway 37/Columbus Parkway exit and back to I-80 westbound.

CHP officers and air support arrived to take over the pursuit in Richmond. The car exited the freeway in Emeryville and the three people inside got out and ran near Hollis Street.

The man and two women were caught and taken into custody.

They were given medical treatment before being booking at the Martinez Detention Facility.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call (510) 799-8256.