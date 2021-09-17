Multiple arrested for string of robberies targeting Asian women in the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested three suspects in connection to dozens of robberies throughout the Bay Area that targeted victims of Asian descent, authorities said.

San Jose police concluded the year-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation Thursday. The SJPD worked with Hayward police and initiated the apprehension on Sept. 7.

On Sept. 8, two suspects, identified as 24-year-old Anthony Robinson and 23-year-old Derje Blanks, were located and arrested in San Jose.

Police said during apprehension efforts, Robinson fled in a car, ran a red light and crash into another car — injuring a two-year-old child and her father.

Robinson and Banks were booked in the Santa Clara County Jail for more than 70 counts of felony robbery.

On Sept. 16, a third suspect, identified as 27-year-old Cameron Moody, was located and arrested in Union City. Two loaded firearms were recovered, one of them a ghost gun.

San Jose Police Department

Moody was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for multiple felony robbery charges.

Police said the three suspects worked together to commit dozens of robberies throughout the Bay Area, primarily in San Jose.

Authorities also said Asian women were frequently targeted and injured during the robberies.

During many of the incidents in cities like San Jose, San Pablo, Hayward, East Palo Alto, Newark, San Leandro, Fremont, Campbell, Dublin, and Milpitas, the Santa Clara County District Attorney said the suspects wrestled some victims to the ground during the robberies.

The DA added hate crime enhancements to the incidents.

“I want to thank all of our department members, as well as the outside agencies, who assisted with this long and complex investigation. Thanks to their hard work there are three less predators targeting members of our community,” San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said. “We are sensitive to the hate aspect targeting Asian females. I commend District Attorney Jeff Rosen for pursuing hate crime enhancements. We have tenacious investigators, and a dedicated apprehension team that was tasked with bringing these suspects to justice.”

Blanks and Robinson will be arraigned on Friday afternoon in San Jose.

Authorities are still searching for more suspects in these incidents, which started in late 2020.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the SJPD at (408) 277-4166.