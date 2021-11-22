3 arrested in connection to gas station shooting that injured retired Oakland police captain

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting that injured retired Oakland Police Captain Ersie Joyner last month.

The Oakland Police Department says one person was arrested in Houston, Texas and two others were arrested in Elk Grove.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 23, 2021

On Oct. 21, Joyner was putting gas into his car in West Oakland when he was approached by multiple people who tried to rob him and a shootout occurred.

Joyner is recovering after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the robbers died on the scene.