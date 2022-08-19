A search of this stolen vehicle led to the discovery of tools used to steal a catalytic converter (San Bruno Police Department).

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft early Friday morning, the San Bruno Police Department announced in a social media post. A 28-year-old Oakland man, 22-year-old Redwood City man and another 23-year-old man whose residence was not known were booked into San Mateo County Jail.

The suspects were linked to a stolen Mitsubishi, and a police search of that car led to the discovery of tools used to steal catalytic converters.

Around 1:19 a.m., officers located the Mitsubishi Lancer near Shaw Road and San Mateo Avenue. However, the suspects drove away from police and a car chase ensued. San Bruno police and the Colma Police Department deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the Mitsubishi’s three occupants tried to run away from officers. Police said after a brief foot chase into the muddy San Francisco Bay, all three were detained.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped out in the arrest. CHP San Francisco, Broadmoor Police Department, Brisbane Police Department, South San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office helped out in the case.