OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection with three robberies that happened in Oakland in January, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. Officers also recovered a ghost gun while investigating the robberies.

The first robbery happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 17 on the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard. Police said the victim was approached from behind as he entered a business. A suspect pushed him and grabbed his belongings before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

On Jan. 27 just after 2:30 p.m., a woman was robbed as she entered a business in the 3400 block of Fruitvale Avenue. OPD said two people forcefully grabbed her purse, sending her to the ground. She was dragged several feet before the victims made off with the purse and escaped in a vehicle.

The third robbery happened Jan. 31 on the 100 block of 40th Street just after 3:00 p.m. A suspect approached a female victim and forcefully grabbed her belongings. After a struggle, the suspect made off with her items in a vehicle.

After the third robbery, OPD located the vehicle and made three arrests. The ghost gun was recovered in the car.

Investigators have connected the suspects to robberies in other cities in addition to the three in Oakland. On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged two of the suspects. The third was not charged.

So far in 2023, OPD has investigated almost 200 robberies in the city. That number is down nearly 30% from last year’s total, according to police.