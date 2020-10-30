3 arrested in connection with Tenderloin homicide

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2011, file photo, is a view looking up Taylor Street of the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco on Tuesday arrested three men allegedly connected to a December 2019 shooting that killed a woman in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

On Dec. 19, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Ellis Street. At the scene, officers found the victim, later identified as 33-year-old Ronisha Cook, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cook, a San Francisco resident, was taken to the hospital, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Witnesses at the scene told officers a vehicle had fled from the area, and officers were able to locate a vehicle matching the description soon after, although no arrests were made at the time, according to police.

As investigators continued looking into the case, they were able to identify three suspects as Derrick Sessions, 28, Gary Owens, 39 and Robert Huntley, 31.

On Tuesday, officers served three warrants, two in San Francisco and one in Antioch, and were able to successfully arrest all three men on suspicion of murder, among other offenses.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, while the case remains under investigation, only Owens and Huntley are being charged with murder at this time. Both remain men remain in custody, according to jail records.

