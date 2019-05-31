3 arrested in East San Jose for sex trafficking teen, 2 women

Human trafficking victims found in East San Jose led to the arrest of three men on Sunday.

According to police, one of the victims – a 14-year-old girl – reported the men to police through a crisis text hotline and told police she was being held against her will for prostitution.

An investigation revealed the young girl had been reporting running away from Flint, Michigan to Chicago in September 2018.

That’s where she was allegedly kidnapped and taken to Indiana then forced to prostitute in several California cities.

The two other victims were between and 20 and 23-years-old.

The three men arrested have been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Johnson of Sacramento, 43-year-old Antoine Williams of Merrillville, Indiana, and 59-year-old Curtis Russell of Natomas.

All have been arrested for charges including human trafficking, pimping, and pandering.

Police say there may be other victims involved.

Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Gurbaksh Sohal or Sgt. Tony Ruelas at stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov or call the anonymous tip line at 408-947-7867.

