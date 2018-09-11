3 arrested in Morgan Hill stabbing of 16-year-old boy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roman Yerkovich (left) and Luis Pineda (right)

MORGAN HILL (KRON) - Morgan Hill police arrested three suspects involved in a stabbing that left a 16-year-old boy in critical condition.

Police say it happened on Friday at around 10:40 p.m. near Tennant Avenue and Church Street.

However, police were not able to locate a victim or witnesses at that address.

Reports say several minutes later, officers found out that the victim was in the hospital recovering from several stab wounds in his back.

On Saturday, police arrested 19-year-old Roman Yerkovich and 19-year-old Luis Pineda. A minor was also arrested.

The two adults were both booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on attempted homicide and conspiracy.

