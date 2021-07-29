3 arrested in San Jose attempted murder case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police said they have arrested three suspects in an attempted homicide case from over half a year ago.

The incident happened on Dec. 21, 2020 in broad daylight.

According to police, three men came out of a parked car at the 5100 block of Trinity Park Drive in the Alviso neighborhood and approached a victim. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

Police said the victim then shot back at the suspects until he collapsed. That is when he was physically assaulted by the suspects. A bystander was also reportedly struck by a stray bullet, but their condition was not revealed by police,

After the assault, police said the suspects fled the scene.

Authorities said they arrested two suspects for the case on June 22, ad then a third on July 28.

Suspects Isaac Martinez, 25, and Ezau Martinez, 21, were found in Arizona, police said. Ezau was extradited to Santa Clara County where he is in custody without bail. Isaan is still in custody at the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona and awaiting extradition.

Angel Gomez, 19, is also held without bail in Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dorris #4381 of the San José Police Department’s Assaults Unit at (408) 277-4161.