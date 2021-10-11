3 arrested in San Jose cold case homicide from 2001

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – Three men were arrested last week in connection with a cold case homicide in San Jose in 2001, police said.

San Jose Police arrested San Jose residents, Francis Dagayray, 45, Eutropio Dagayay, 47, and Gilbert Meriales on October 6, 2021 for the October 31, 2001 fatal stabbing of Nhin Phi Ha in San Jose Calif. (San Jose Police Department via Bay City News)

Nhin Phi Ha, 22, died in a stabbing by two suspects in front of his apartment complex on Avalani Avenue on Oct. 31, 2001.

A friend of Ha’s was also stabbed multiple times, but survived his injuries, police said.

The two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle driven by the third suspect.

On Oct. 6, police arrested 45-year-old Francis Dagayray, 47-year-old Eutropio Dagayay and 45-year-old Gilbert Meriales, all residents of San Jose, on suspicion of crimes that include homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. They were booked at Santa Clara County Jail.

The case was worked on for the last two decades by various detectives. It was brought to the San Jose Police.

Department and District Attorney’s Office Cold Case team in August 2021. The teams re-interviewed witnesses and were able to solve the case.

