3 arrested in San Rafael attempted murder case

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested by San Rafael police on suspicion of attempted murder, and a third for allegedly aiding.

The police department said they found a person on the ground Thursday morning, wounded by a gunshot in San Rafael. The victim was conscious and taken to the hospital.

According to the investigation, two people were walking and confronted by two suspects, one of which had a handgun. Police said the two victims immediately turned and left but they were followed around a building on Novato Street.

Police said 22-year-old Edwin Mazariegos Rodriguez held a handgun, called out the victim’s name and fired two rounds, striking him in his back. The other victim was not hit by the bullets.

Rodriguez and another suspect, identified by police as 18-year-old Yordan Gonzalez Acevedo, allegedly fled and hid in a nearby apartment after the shooting, according to police. They added that the apartment’s resident, 35-year-old Ivan Pech Pinzon, tried to help in hiding them and concealing evidence.

Rodriguez was booked on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, a felon in possession of a handgun, and for being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, according to police.

Acevedo was booked on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a crime. Pinzon was booked for aiding or concealing a felon and for an outstanding warrant, police said.