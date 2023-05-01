(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department arrested three suspects allegedly responsible for at least 13 armed or strong-armed robberies, five grand thefts and “countless” vehicle burglaries. Officers said the crimes were seemingly targeted toward the Asian American Pacific Islander community, SJPD officials said. Officials did not specify why the incidents seemed targeted.

These crimes allegedly took place between December 2022 and February 2023, officials said. Police were able to obtain arrest warrants for suspects Joel Contreras Barron, 26, of Antioch, Francisco Rincon, 28, of Richmond, and Juan Rodriguez-Ramirez, 26, of Richmond, as well as search warrants for their respective homes.

On Feb. 25, Rodriguez Ramirez was arrested by Stockton Police for robbery and remains in custody.

On April 14, a string of armed vehicle robberies took place at the Grand Century Mall in San Jose. Police were able to arrest Barron for the robberies and his outstanding arrest warrant.

On April 26, officers arrested Rincon in Richmond.

During searches of their homes, police said the recovered stolen property, about $6,000 in cash high capacity magazines and ammunition. The suspects were charged with multiple felonies each.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Yee #4342 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4342@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.