3 arrested in attack of man at laundromat in San Francisco’s Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police have arrested three suspects in connection with the assault and robbery of a man at a laundromat in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

The suspects have been identified as Calvin Berschell, 19, Jason Orozco, 19, and Nolowde Beshears, 19, all of Antioch.

According to police, the 67-year-old victim was inside the laundromat when he was approached by the three suspects, who threw him to the ground and stole his belongings before running away from the scene.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

All three suspects were taken into custody March 17 and were booked on several charges including burglary, robbery, and elder abuse.

Search warrants executed on two addresses revealed evidence linked to robbery and auto burglaries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444.